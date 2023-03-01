Las dos caras de Alberto en la Asamblea legislativa

La primera parte de su discurso habló como un moderado. La última explotó contra la Corte .Crisitina imperturbable.

Alberto representó su rol de un presidente  en su última función. Consciente en el fondo que eso de querer ser reelegido no es mas que una ficción maltrecha, fusionó sus dos personajes : el de moderado y el  de soldado de Cristina.

La primera parte de su discurso fue el moderado,  casi anodino. Haciendo un collage con guirnaldas fantasiosas de supuestos logros, que solo un hombre carente de auto critica puede imaginarse, le habló al imaginario de los argentinos. Sobrevoló los flagelos de su gobierno, como la inflación y socializó el inventario de carencias de 40 años de democracia.

Con una lectura monocorde ,solo alterada por la aparición de “ciudadanos comunes” que citados por su verba aparecían como ejemplares de una sociedad a aplaudir por ser partes de una comunidad en expansivo crecimiento. Científicos, ex combatientes o mujeres víctimas de violencia de género , todos mezclados en la bolsa de campaña del presidente. Hasta ahí las gradas se comportaban como señoritos educados en el Colón.

Todo se rompió con la segunda cara de Alberto . Fue subiendo el tono y cubriendo con capas de acusaciones a los dos ministros de la Corte, presentes a metros de las autoridades de la Asamblea y del mismísimo ejecutor de las diatribas contra los cortesanos.

Circo en el que también a su manera  participaron algunos opositores como Fernando Iglesias , dándole la espalda al discurso presidencial o después retirándose con epítetos escandalosos. Rosatti como Carlos Rosenkrantz, aparecieron en primeros planos durante el poncheo de la transmisión oficial. Ni pestañearon.

 

Alberto se reservó ua maldad para Cristina. Cuando recalcó que se estaba yendo como un presidente que no se enriqueció. En el farragoso discurso fue un recuerdito especial.

La movilización en la plaza de los Dos Congresos fue pobretona. El Movimiento Evita sacó a pasear a un par de militantes e trabajo a reglamento.

Por último , el candidato del Frente de todos saldrá por descarte . Quien se anime voluntariosamente a tener todo para perder.

Horacio Caride