Las libretas de la inflación: un hombre anotó durante 50 años todos sus gastos

Las libretas permiten ver el aumento de una cochera en Capital o de los principales servicios públicos.

La inflación del INDEC es solo una estadística. Un periodista logró contar la inflación a través de las libretas de su suegro, que anotó con extrema minuciosidad todos sus gastos desde 1970.

