Las nuevas figuras de LN+ debutan en un lunes caliente para los canales de noticias

La llegada de Antonio Laje y Alejandro Trebucq obligó a reacomodar la grilla.

Este lunes se lanza la nueva programa de LN+, que este año suma nuevas figuras como Antonio Laje y Alejandro Trebucq. Los dos vienen de A24. Ya no estarán Jonatan Viale, que se fue a TN, ni Viviana Canosa.

Laje será el encargado de abrir la programación cada día con +Mañana, un periodístico que se emitirá de 6 a 10 horas. Estará acompañado por Lara López Calvo (economía), Malena de los Ríos (con los servicios y la información de último momento), Rubén Rabanal (política), Emiliano Espinoza (deportes), Juan Pablo Zanotto (tránsito), Ignacio Amorin (tiempo) y Darío Mizrahi (internacionales).

De 10 a 13 sigue Luis Novaresio y luego María Laura Santillán con horario recortado.

A partir de las 14.30 estarán Débora Plager y Marina Calabró y desde las 16 y hasta las 18, Esteban Trebucq, una de las nuevas incoporaciones. La tarde la cerrará Eduardo Feinmann a las 18 con su clásico El noticiero de LN+.

La franja nocturna se dividirá en tres segmentos: a las 20, Pablo Rossi; Luis Majul, desde las 21 hará +Nación y, a las 23 estarán Paulino Rodrígues, Débora Plager y Pablo Fernández Blanco.