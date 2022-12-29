Las ojotas que agredeció Messi

Tras el titulo Mundial, se conocen nuevos gestos de humildad del mejor jugador dle Mundo. Resulta que Messi agradeció el obsequio que el hizo un emprendedor de un par de ojotas .

En diciembre de 2021, recibieron un mensaje de la Pulga, nada menos. “Hola Luciano, ¿todo bien? Soy Leo”, se presentó, en una conversación a través de Instagram. “Quería agradecerte por las ojotas que me mandaste. Están buenísimas y la caja espectacular también”. Tanto le gustaro que Lio terminó pidiendo otros pares para su familia.