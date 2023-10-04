Las puertitas que abre Milei refutan eso de que “peor ya no se puede estar”

Su contrincante desde la disputa del liderazgo opositor, Patricia, postula ahora grabar las charlas de los detenidos con sus abogados. Democracia en estado de Socorro.

En la campaña de zombies en la que se ha transformado el camino sucesorio 2023, con candidatos opositores con chances a ganarle a un oficialismo desbordado por denuncias y colapsos económicos, hay una oferta temerario de redobles de apuestas al vacío. Javier Milei ha sido un experto en lanzar eslóganes al fleje de las leyes de la democracia y hasta de ese eslabón perdido llamado sentido común.

Las puertitas que abre van superándose entre lo estrafalario y peligroso.  La última batería de provocación fue en el Debate de Santiago del Estero, primer round, en el que le libertario lanzó sobre los sangrientos 70 que los militares genocidas había cometido “excesos” y no delitos de lesa humanidad como quedaron tipificados en los Juicios de la Memoria. Paso siguiente acusó a su rival preferida, Patricia Bullrich, de “haber puesto bombas e jardines de infantes” como simpatizante Montonera.

En la instancia del Debate, visto por más de 6 millones de personas, la única que le replicó duro fue la candidata de izquierda, Myriam Bregman, mientras que los otros candidatos estaban atentos a la próxima chicana televisiva.

Patricia, que reconoció que la gripe le habría jugado una mala pasada en cuanto a los reflejos de la pulseada retórica, y si se defendió con vehemencia con respeto a que ella haya utilizado métodos violentos en los 70. De simpatizar a “tirar bombas en jardines de infantes”  hay -por supuesto- un diferencia importante. Hasta el presente, la candidata del Juntos ha demostrado estar dentro de las reglas del juego democrático.

Lo que ocurre es que la desesperación de la candidata que antes de las PASO pensaba que ganándole a Larreta tenía un penal sin arquero y que ahora se ve mas cerca de preparar un arroz con leche para su marido, incurre en planteos o que son difíciles de bajar a tierra (Ministerio de la Felicidad) o en otros que son rayanos a la inconstitucionalidad.

Fue el Constitucionalista radical Ricardo Gil Lavedra, quien tuvo que re enfocar los dichos de Patricia sobre autorizar, de ser gobierno, a grabar las conversaciones entre los detenidos y sus abogados defensores. El titular del Colegio Público de Abogados de CABA y ex Camarista que juzgó a los miembros de la Junta militar, hizo un planteo claro como el agua: “El principio es muy claro, las conversaciones entre un cliente y su abogado deben ser confidenciales”.

Otra figura de lustre de los 40 años democráticos , Graciela Fernández Meijide, reflexionó sobre un dato de los dichos de Milei sobre los desaparecidos. El ganador de las PASO al intentar bajarle el precio a las aberraciones de la dictadura dijo “no fueron 30 mil sino 8.753“. Un número muy preciso que ningún organismo pudo contrastar con archivos de la dictadura que nunca aparecieron.

¿Será que la candidata a vice, Victoria Villarruel , tiene información de primera mano?

La propia Meijide había refutado la cifra de 30 mil, insinuando que esta fue consensuada como un número redondo para lanzar la campaña internacional en el reclamo. Sin embargo , nunca arriesgó una cifra definitiva.

Mientras, los dos contrincantes opositores pelean subiendo apuestas en el casino electoral, Massa navega en un crucero de puerto inseguro. Inflación , niveles importantes  de desintegración del espacio político filo peronista kirchnerista y la paradojal escenificación de ser parte de un gobierno pero no auto percibirse como tal, en sus acciones deficitarias. “Mi gobierno ( hablando de acciones futuras) no tendría muchos de estos ministros que hay ahora“, graficó para desmarcarse una vez más.

Néstor bajo el cuadro de Videla cuando los generales ya eran “gatitos mimosos” . Ese acto tan venerado,  de cerrar el círculo a una historia farragosa que debió lidiar Raúl Ricardo Alfonsín, no debería hacer creer en el reino de los cielos ante sistémicas evidencias de la fractura social.  Milei o quienes le quieren doblar las apuestas refutan eso de que “peor no se puede estar”.

Horacio Caride

 

 