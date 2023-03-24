Las redes se preguntaron que se tatuó Messi en la espalda

En medio de los festejos, cunado el 10 se sacó la remera , mostró la figura de una mujer en su espalda.

La fiesta de la Copa dio para todo. Aburridos , algunos se preguntaron que tiene tatuado en la espalda Messi. Se ve un rostro de mujer. Los parecidos y las bromas. Qu sería Cristina , el Mono Burgos o hasta Patricia Bullrich despeinada. Finalmente se supo, es su mamá….

 

 

 