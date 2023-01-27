Las últimas palabras de los acusados por el crimen de Fernando

Fue un cierre de película. El caso que atrapa a los argentinos tuvo en la última jornada de alegatos a los ocho imputados de pie frente al Tribunal pidiendo clemencia. No se los vio en apariencia arrepentidos. El líder de la manada de rugbiers, Máximo Thomsen, se quebró en medio de su intervención. Los tres jueces de Dolores darán a conocer el veredicto el próximo lunes 6 de febrero.

 