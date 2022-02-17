Las viejas escuchas de la SIDE y la nueva utilización para hacer política

La interventora de la AFI hizo otra denuncia en los tribunales.

Cada mes que pasa, la interventora de la Agencia Federal de Inteligencia (AFI) Cristina Caamaño dice encontrar pruebas de que funcionarios macristas, antecesores en “la Casa”, llevaron adelante un plan sistemático de espionaje ilegal a propios y extraños. Pero no todo es lo que parece.

Esta semana, sin ir más lejos, Caamaño le entregó al juez federal Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi 105 mil archivos sobre escuchas ilegales por parte de los espías macristas.

Sin embargo, esas escuchas son viejas. Quienes siguen las historias de “la Casa” se dieron cuenta que se trataban de las escuchas a presos en la cárcel de Ezeiza que la propia Caamaño había presentado en la causa cuando estaba en manos de los jueces de Lomas de Zamora.

Mientras la interventora de la AFI se preocupa en instalar en la Justicia y los medios las denuncias contra sus antecesores, no pudo ocuparse de adelantarse a la presencia de un prófugo por el atentado a la AMIA en la jura de Daniel Ortega en Nicaragua.

Menos pudo cuidar la identidad de cientos de espías, muchos en tareas en el exterior, porque entregó el libro de actas con sus nombres reales justamente para alimentar la causa de Lomas de Zamora.

Así las cosas, pasan los gobierno y queda la AFI como resorte para hacer política. Desde las cloacas.