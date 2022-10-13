Las zapatillas de la nueva ministra y el cantito de sus seguidoras

Ayelén Mazzina, la nueva ministra de la Mujer, se jugó con un look muy especial en la jura.

Ayelén Mazzina, la nueva ministra de la Mujer, dio la nota de color en la jura de este jueves con sus zapatillas tuneadas con los colores de la comunidad LGBT. Al momento de jurar, la joven dirigente se salió levemente del protocolo para decir “por los derechos conquistados y por los que faltan conquistar, sí juro”.

“Aso, aso, se viene el Mazzinazo”, fue el cantito de sus seguidoras.

La portavoz Cerruti, que sonó durante el fin de semana para el ministerio de la Mujer, destacó en un tuit las zapatillas de Mazzina y la llegada de tres mujeres al Gabinete.