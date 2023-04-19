Laura Di Marco se fue de Fopea

“Obviamente me voy de Fopea, que no solo no me defendió sino que le dio pasto a las fieras“, apuntó en una carta dirigida a FOPEA. Sobre las amenazas que dijo haber recibido, la periodista no aportó más detalles. Se trata del episodio por el cual Di Marco fue muy cuestionada ante sus dichos por la salud de Florencia Kirchner. Debió pedir disculpas públicas al sentir el vacío que le hicieron los principales colegas a su aptitud irresponsable.