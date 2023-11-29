Lautaro Mauro, un empresario con una amplia agenda de contactos en la política y la farándula

El empresario anunció el embarazo de su mujer, la periodista Agustina Casanova.

La periodista Agustina Casanova y Lautaro Mauro anunciaron que están esperando a su primer bebé a través de una publicación de las redes sociales. La pareja se conoció en Punta del Este durante el 2006. La primicia del embarazo fue de Ángel de Brito en LAM (América TV). Y luego la pareja confirmó todo en las redes.

Casanova es conocida por su trabajo en los medios. En cambio, Lautaro Mauro tiene bajo perfil. Se trata de un empresario con una amplia agenda de contactos en el ámbito político, en la farándula y en el mundo del deporte.

Lautaro Mauro fue asesor de campaña del ex gobernador de la provincia, Daniel Scioli, quien también fue su suegro. Además tiene una relación estrecha con Marcelo Tinelli.

Pero no solo tiene contactos en la política y en el mundo del espectáculo. En su cuenta de Instagram, lo sigue el capitán de la Selección Argentina, Lionel Messi, con el que tiene una foto publicada.