Le pusieron la tapa a Granata por el servicio militar obligatorio

Un panelista le desarmó el argumento sobre la vuelta del servicio militar a través de un proyecto.

La diputada y mediática Amalia Granata debió explicar en varios reportajes sus dichos sobre la postural de volver al servicio militar obligatorio, que llevaría a una propuesta legislativa, La chimentera, transformada en legisladora, dio vueltas sobre sus dichos aclarando que no propone un servicio militar a la vieja usanza sino uno cívico militar que enseñe oficios o eduque a personas postergadas.

En Telefé, el periodista de policiales Pablo Kaplan la puso la tapa en pleno cruce cuando tildó su proyecto de un mero título efectista que además otros como Cobos u Olmedo ya lo hicieron antes.

Además, Kaplan la puso en aprietos cuando le pidió data dura sobe los “soldaditos” de la droga.

Lo de Granata fue poco serio.

 