Levinas tuvo que aclarar mejor lo que quiso decir con la tartamudez de Wado

Sus primeras expresiones sobraron discriminatorias. Desde el Ministerio de Interior aconsejaron hablar con especialistas.

Gabriel levitas debió aclarar mejor sus primeras declaraciones en TN sobre que “un tartamudo no puede3 ser presidente de la nacion “. Salió por varios programas a explicar qué quiso decir que la sociedad argentina no está preparada para un salto causativo de integración.

Levinas agregó el enfoque sobre que el votante nativo consume discursos retóricos quien no puede enunciarlos de corrido podría ser descartado.

De todos modos, sus apreciaciones fueron condenadas por varios sectores y la prensa de Wado sugirió en los whatsApp de los periodistas consultar a especialistas para entender la problemática .

Para seguir reparando el mal entendido, Levitas lo comparó con la posibilidad de que se vote un judío ortodoxo….

 

 