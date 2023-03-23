Liberman duro con Duggan

“Es un periodista a sueldo del kirchnerismo”, disparó el colordo. Ambos eran vecinos y amigos . Hasta Liberman le iba a presentar una amiga de su novia. El periodista deportivo reaccionó co ira al enterarse que en Duro de Domar le dedicaron un informe adverso sobre sus ataques a Riquelme en el mundo Boca. Se mensajearon por teléfono. El conductor de C5N le dijo que “no sea tan sensible”. Liberman recordó que su ex vecino quiso levantarse a su mujer. Explota la interna.

 

 