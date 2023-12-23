Lilia Lemoine acusa a Canosa de ser demasiado ambiciosa con el poder

La diputada electa por la LLA le pide a Fátima que cuide al presidente.

Es la mejor amiga del presidente. Desde las redes y siendo su maquillador llegó al Congreso de la “casta”. Ante Chiche , por canal 9, afirmó que Viviana Canosa tiene que explicar la relación personal que tuvo con el ex presidente Alberto Fernández y sobre la conductora agregó: “le gusta demasiado el poder “.

Sobre ese punto dice que estuvo el desencuentro con Javier de quien Canosa antes era acérrima defensora. por otro parte, le pidió a la novia del presidente , Fátima , que lo cuide.

Al ser consultada por el enojo de la gente con los primeros días de la nueva gestión y el mega DNU, la diputada oficialista naturalizó el envión de los acontecimientos y abogó a que :todo se va a ir estabilizando”.