Lilia Lemoine se enojó con el Indio

La titular de la Comisión de Ciencia y Tecnología , la diputada Lilia Lemoine, encaró la defensa de Milei ante las duras críticas volcadas por el Indio Solari. El músico dijo que “no hay que darle mas tiempo a este gobierno” y apuntó a la locura del presidente.

“Me extraña que gente que hizo el secundario nomás crea que hay que darle más tiempo a este tipo. Cuando lo ven hablar y las cosas que dice…”, dijo en una entrevista el Indio.

Lemoine arremetió desde TN y recordó que el ex Redondo tuvo en su último recital masivo , en Olavarría , hubo heridos y muertos.