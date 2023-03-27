Lilita despidió a Kodama

Lilita Carrió fue al cementerio de Jardín de Paz a despedir a su amiga , María Kodama, la custodia de la obra de Borges y la pareja que tuvo el genial escritor. Fuentes cercanas a Kodama dicen que su cuerpo descansará finalmente en Suiza, junto con el autor de Aleph.