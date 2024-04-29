Lilita reapareció al igual que Cristina y lanzó toda su furia por la nueva Corte que quiere armar Milei

Fue en La Nación+. Se la vio molesta y anticipó que se van del bloque Pichetto.

Elisa Carrió le concedió una entrevista a José del Río, Director de Contenidos del diario.  Se la vio muy molesta de arranque.  Con las luces , el enfoque del camarógrafo y que el periodista le mencionara a Milei. Luego puso primera y arrancó con furia.

Lilita apuntó al ministro cortesano, Ricardo Lorenzetti, por considerarlo el padrino de la opción Ariel Lijo en la Corte Suprema. Señaló la líder del ARI que pretende generar un nuevo modelo de impunidad para favorecer a Cristina y aun grupo de empresarios mencionados en la causa Cuadernos.

A la vez, Carrió anticipó que se irán del bloque legislativo que lidera Miguel Ángel Pichetto por diferencias en como se encararon las negociaciones por la Ley Bases del oficialismo.