LLA avanza en cambios de estrategia parlamentaria: Espert reemplazaría a Zago

Hay resistencia del Jefe de bloque muy cuestionado por su pésima conducción. En momentos ,que el gobierno quiere relanzar el paquete de leyes, se vienen cambios.

La teoría que lo nuevo no necesita de armados y estrategias cae ante las evidencias de los fracasos de las leyes en el Congreso. Esto se quiere recapitular en la La Libertad Avanza. Por supuesto que el debate está acotado al círculo íntimo presidencial, es decir Karina, Santiago Caputo y Nicolás Posse.

La reaparición en ese esquema de la figura del diputado y economista José Luis Espert resulta clave. Milei lo quiere pronto comandando el bloque de diputados. Lo de Oscar Zago como “conductor” se está haciendo insostenible por sus notorias inconsistencias. Además de ignorar la técnica parlamentaria, su perfil exhibicionista en las redes no agradaron a la Rosada. “Para eso ya tenemos nuestro León”, dicen.

Quieren que la salida de Zago sea lo menos ruidosa posible. Hubo un connato de rebelión de 9 legisladores que le pidieron que se aparte. El operativo desgaste ha comenzado.

En tanto, esta situación también arrastra a la figura del presidente de la Cámara, Martín Menem. Al contrario del anterior caso, si bien se reconoce también su impericia, Milei tratará de sostenerlo. Es que Cristian Ritondo se comienza a probar el traje, alentado por Mauricio Macri.

El presidente no piensa ceder puestos de poder al Pro. Los quiere cerca ayudando pero no interviniendo en las decisiones centrales.

 