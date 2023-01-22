Llega Maduro 20 años después que Fidel a una Argentina distinta y con un kirchnerismo en retroceso

El líder cubano había colmado la Facultad de Derecho. La dictadura cubana no se veía como ahora se ve el régimen Venezolano. Los contextos predisponen las distintas miradas históricas.

Un 24 de mayo del 2003 desbordaba de militancia y curiosos las afueras de la Facultad de Derecho ante la imponente presencia de líder cubano , Fidel Castro, sin duda una de las principales figuras del S XX.

Su estatura de estadista, y reminiscencias a la influencia que tuvo en las rebeliones de izquierda de los 70 en América Latina , le daban todavía cierto blindaje de indulgencia sobre los atropellos a los derechos humanos sobre disidentes al régimen.

Fidel vino en aquella última oportunidad al país por al asunción del presidente Néstor Kirchner. Fue una tercera visita ak suelo argentino, el mismo donde nació la figura del guerrillero heroico : el Che.

Precisamente, Fidel aprovechó la efervescente tribuna para contar detalles de los combates y la solidaridad de Guevara en el campo de batalla.¡Cuba, Cuba, Cuba, el pueblo te saluda!» «¡Bush, fascista, vos sos el terrorista!», gritaba la multitud calculada en unas 30 mil personas.

 

 

Sus anteriores visitas fueron , la primera durante el gobierno de Frondizi, y la segunda durante el gobierno de Carlos Menem, antípodas de universos ideológicos pero con el cual intercambiaba amables regalos , como los celebres habanos Cohiba. Lo llamada “su amigo” , aunque aplicase políticas diametralmente distintas.

El Siglo XX y parte del arranque del SXXI fue algo indulgente con las violaciones de derechos humanos cometidas por el régimen revolucionario cubano . Es indudable que entre Fidel y Maduro hay un abismo de trascendencia historica  , y que en todo caso Chávez habría sido cierta estación intermedia con algunos ecos de romanticismo entre ambos estadios.

La comparación  sirve como paralelismo de las dos visitas, aquella de Fidel y esta próxima de Maduro , como disparador para pensar como los distintos contextos históricos influyen para reflejar  diferentes miradas sobre regímenes según lo valores dominantes del contexto en que transcurren.

De Venezuela y su régimen Chavista , el informe Bachelet a dicho, en dos oportunidades, que en el gobierno de Maduro se persigue a opositores , se tortura y hay denuncias de desaparición de personas.

Con Chávez, el modelo de baja calidad democrática estuvo cubierto por una. bonanza económica que actualmente no goza,  de las mismas circunstancias,  una Venezuela donde se escapan miles de personas,, no solo por disidencias ideologías,  sino sobre todo por el aspecto socioeconómico.

En este contexto, se produce la discusión política sobre cómo considerar el régimen de Maduro,  en esta vista donde de participarán  14 jefes de estado en la cumbre del la CELAC , entre ellos Lula que viene de sofocar un intento de golpe

¿ Será el uruguayo Lacalle Pou quien, en representación democracias pro occidentales, replique aquel “por que no te callas” que el entonces Rey español Juan Carlos le lanzara al carismático Chávez en la Cumbre iberoamericana del 2007, en Santiago Chile?

Hay junto con el resurgir de Lula en Brasil  existe un nuevo acomodamiento a una agenda progresista en al región,  pero que contiene serios problemas de gobernabilidad ante las fracturas políticas de sus bases de sustentación interna .

Esos presidente surgidos del voto popular tampoco pueden disimular la incomodidad de tener de referencia de izquierda a Maduro, el hombre que discursea inspirado en pajaritos, y que acumula serias observaciones internacionales sobre abusos en los derechos civiles.

 

 

Como contra partida parece ilusorio hablar como lo hizo parte de la oposición de detenerlo en territorio nacional , como una suerte de comisarios internacionales, cuando no existe una causa similar a la que tuvo el dictador Pinochet , detenido ya anciano en Londres. Fue el Juez español Baltasar Garzón quien libró una orden de captura internacional por delitos de lesa humanidad imprescriptibles.

Los Jefes de estado que deliberarán en la cumbre de la Comunidad de Estados Latinoamericanos y Caribeños, lo harán con la mirada de acuerdos económicos , esos mismos que Biden tiene muy afilados con el petroleo de  Venezuela.

En definitiva como citaba el constitucionalista alemán , Peter Häberle , las Constituciones se interpretan de acuerdo a los contextos socioculturales de la historia y sus  momentos.

Horacio Caride