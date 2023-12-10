Llegó Milei…

Un personaje inimaginable matas hace pocos meses irrumpió en una democracia fatigada. Sus herramientas son conocidas : ajuste sin anestesia. Sus formas novedosas.

Como en una novela distópica , el personaje central promete salvar a la sociedad abriendose paso frente a montañas de escombros y fracasos. Javier Milei , economista de fe  y de la escuela universitaria, deberá perforar una roca compuestas de cepos y al mismo tiempo desactivar una bomba llamada las Leliqs.

Para ello cuenta con un colaborador de arranque , conocido ya por los Argentos (pobladores desesperados de la recóndita sociedad del Cono Sur) . Toto Caputo fue que llevó junto con el presidente Macri ha tomar una mega deuda con el FMI por 50 mil millones de dólares. En esta nueva etapa, arriba para seguir consiguiendo créditos, fiel al su estilo de endeudador serial. Hasta el Fondo desconfía de su expertise , teniendo en cuenta los antecedentes. Lo ha apoyado de manera tibia y sin estridencias.

De arranque, la maldita casta adquirió nuevos perfumes. Llevó Toto, tras una dura espera de internas, a gran parte de colaboradores de su consultora privada. El caso llegó con una yapa de la justicia: el futuro presidente del Banco Central, Santiago Bausili, fue desprocesado, en la causa conocida como “Megacanje II” donde se lo acusó de haber beneficiado como secretario de Finanzas a su ex empleador en el sector privado, el Deutsche Bank.

La trama tiene huellas de los 90 pero con una clase media más impaciente por no seguir cayendo. Jóvenes cuya rebeldía hoy pasa por ser de derecha , sin adjudicarla a ello demasiados valores ideológicos. Conocieron a la cara de la esperanza desde las redes sociales, ese imaginario que hoy construye comunidades virtuales. Milei es nuestro nuevo héroe , que grita “Viva la libertad, carajo” , una reversión del ” A triunfar…”, de Carlos Menem.

Hay personajes que prometen mucho insumo periodístico como lo es la Jefe, su hermana Karina , que asumirá una Secretaría General para estar muy cerca de su amado  Como para dar una dimensión de lo que siente por ella el presidente electo , posteó días atrás un mensaje singular : “Demasiada grandeza para ser entendida por el humano promedio…Hoy contempló parte de su obra…”.

El carácter de fortaleza psicológica que le aporta Karina, a quien conducirá los destinos de la nacion en estos próximos cuatro años, abre la tentación de comparaciones rápidas sobre la ínfula que tuvo un Brujo, en los 70, sobre una presidenta viuda que antes de ser desplazada por el golpe militar ,  hizo un brutal ajuste económico , despreciando salarios y liberando precios. Episodio llamado en la historia como El Rodrigrazo por el protagonismo de su ministro, Celestino Rodrigo .

La narrativa dirá que un día llegó Javier entre bolquetes de ruinas generados por la vieja casta , montado en su perro Conan que tiene el poder de clonarse en otros guardianes , prometiendo dinamitar al estado y con la motosierra como talismán. Saliendo de la ficción , o mezclada con la pura realidad, Milei arranca su destino que es inevitablemente el de toda una sociedad expectante,

Horacio Caride