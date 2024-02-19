Llueven los carpetazos para Fátima, tras la polémica con Lali

Es por había hecho varios shows contratada por organismos estatales.

Tras la polémica del Presidente con Lali Espósito, llovieron afiches de shows viejos de Fátima Florez en ocasiones que fue contratada por municipios o gobiernos provinciales, lo mismo que se cuestiona ahora aunque la realidad del país era otra.

En 2016, la ciudad tucumana de Concepción celebró su 116º aniversario y Florez fue una de las figuras que ofrecieron su arte para un público multitudinario. Previamente, se había realizado una presentación oficial en el Ente Tucumán Turismo (ETT), presidida por autoridades provinciales y municipales.

En julio de 2017 se realizó la tradicional edición de la Fiesta Nacional del Poncho de Catamarca. En aquella oportunidad, el evento, organizado por el Ministerio de Cultura y Turismo de la provincia, se llevó a cabo en el Salón Atuto Mercau Soria, del Predio Ferial Catamarca. Allí, Florez ofreció Fátima para todos, show donde se la pudo ver imitando a Shakira, Susana Giménez, Moria Casán y Gilda, entre otros personajes.

Luego de haber obtenido el Premio Carlos Gardel por su trabajo durante la temporada 2019 en Villa Carlos Paz, Florez fue convocada por el municipio de Londres, un pintoresco enclave catamarqueño, una de las ciudades más antiguas del país.

En 2018, en tanto, estuvo en El Calafate en el marco de la Agenda Cultural 2018, y en la previa del Día de la Madre. “Las entradas agotadas en tiempo récord se vieron reflejadas en la multitudinaria convocatoria que se dio cita para cantar, bailar y sobre todo, reírse con el show de Fátima Florez. La artista brindó una performance de alrededor de una hora y cuarenta y cinco minutos, en los que el público participó sobre el escenario y brindó su calurosa complicidad desde el primer instante”, recuerda una noticia de la época.