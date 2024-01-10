LN+ admitió un “error” tras el enojo de Milei con una periodista

Laura Di Marco fue la encargada de poner la cara y pedir disculpas.

Laura Di Marco fue la encargada de poner la cara y admitir que se había cometido un “error” cuando se dio información sobre la mudanza de los perros de Milei a la Quinta de Olivos. En realidad, la información la dio la periodista Silvia Mercado, que había estado invitada en su programa, lo que generó una brusca respuesta del Presidente en las redes sociales y luego de su vocero, Manuel Adorni, que llegó a decir que se puso en juego su trabajo.

Para poner paños fríos, el canal decidió consensuar con Di Marco un pedido de disculpas al aire. Se hizo en el pase de las 21, el mismo segmento donde se había dado la información el día anterior.

Mercado repitió en las redes sociales que la información fue brindada por un “vocero oficial” y que tiene pruebas del intercambio.