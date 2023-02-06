LN+ perdió la batalla por el rating con el caso de Báez Sosa

Nuevamente TN logró explotar una jornada dominada por un tema policial. EL veredicto en el caso de Fernando Báez Sosa amplificó las diferencias con los demás canales de noticias. La señal llegó a superar los 6 puntos a la hora de la sentencia, mientras que LN+ nunca pasó de los 2 puntos. Los números se miraron más que nunca porque LN+ eligió este lunes 6 de febrero para lanzar su nueva programación.