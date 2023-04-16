“Lo de Néstor”: un empresario gastronómico recibió $ 36 millones en subsidios

El dueño es Leonardo Duva, gremialista cercano al presidente Alberto Fernández.

Un restorán kirchnerista figura entre las cooperativas que recibieron millones en subsidios. El lugar se llama “Lo de Néstor”. Es un emprendimiento comercial de Leonardo Duva, un dirigente gremial cercano al presidente al presidente Alberto Fernández y al referente social Juan Grabois,

El restorán no presta ningún tipo de servicio social a la comunidad, pero cobró subsidios millonarios. Según reveló Clarin, lleva cobrado $36 millones durante 2022 y el primer trimestre de 2023.

La Cooperativa de Trabajo Lo de Néstor LTDA viene cobrando fondos estatales desde 2021, incluso en tiempos de pandemia donde el bar estuvo mayoritariamente cerrado. Ese año le ingresaron $ 14.928.000.

La dinámica se repitió en 2022 y también en el primer trimestre de este año. El año pasado, las razones sociales que están a nombre de Duva recibieron otros $ 33.013.039, que se distribuyeron de manera inversa: $ 31.813.039 fueron a “Lo de Néstor” y otros $ 1.200.000 a Gestara.

 