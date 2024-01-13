“Lo importante no son los ñoquis sino el plan fascista que quiere el cierre de la tv pública”

El cineasta Rodrigo Moreno se pronunció contra el plan de Milei de recorte de la cultura y en específico plantó postura sobre los medios públicos. Fue en el Malba en el contexto de una charla con los espectadores.

El cineasta Rodrigo Moreno es fiel exponente del nuevo cine argentino . Actualmente ha logrado una muy buena critica con su último film Los Delincuentes.

En el contexto de una muestra de su carrera en el Malba, y tras la proyección del telefilm La Señal de Kell, Moreno se sumó a las voces contra el plan de Milei en su avance de recorte a al cultura.

El problema no es cuántos ñoquis tenga la TV Pública, sino cuál es el plan fascista del actual gobierno sobre el campo cultural“, ropa en un intercambio con el público de la sala de cine del Malba.

La peli La Señal de Kell trata precisamente de la historia de los medios públicos argentinos tomándose de una historia de una actriz que soñaba con grabar una obra de teatro  con el actor español Imanol Arias, quien nunca llega al set de filmación.

En el telefilm se bucea el mundo burocrático del ex ATC y perlitas como la participación de los  primeros técnicos que participaron de aquella embrionaria transmisión del 17 de octubre de 1951, con el discurso de Perón y Evita. A tal punto entra al espíritu del canal ,que en el 2007 sumó a varios empleados del canal en el proyecto para que actuara de sí mismos.

Todo eso me produjo una gran fascinación , como la de ver un montón de células dormidas que partir de una filmación del mundo de ellos , se despertaba de una forma creativa“, dice el joven Director quien cree que hay que tomar el modelo exitoso de los medios públicos como el de la BBC.

La Señal… se volvió a proyectar después de mucho tiempo ya que estaba archivada en el canal del estado, Corrió suerte de supervivencia ya que como señala el realizador , “hay un problema serio de cuidado de los materiales de archivo por parte del estado”. Citó la etapa de interventor del canal de gerardo Sofovich quien mandó a destruir una gran parte del material o lo vendió como parte de las acusaciones de corrupción que tuvo su gestión.

El pronunciamiento de Moreno se suma a una ola de criticas del mundo de la cultura sobre el proyecto Milei quién comenzó el ajuste en este campo. En cuánto a la TV Pública se anunció la salida de programas de ficción y la suspensión de dos noticieros.