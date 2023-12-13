¿Lo puedo llamar?: el mensaje de Milei a Raúl Lavié

El lunes a la mañana, horas después de su participación en la gala del Teatro Colón, Raúl Lavié recibió un mensaje del presidente electo: “¿Lo puedo llamar?”.

Lavié tardó varias horas en contestar y pensó que se trataba de una broma. Finalmente pudieron hablar. El cantante quedó impactado por la “sencillez” del presidente electo. Milei le agradeció que haya renunciado a sus honorarios.