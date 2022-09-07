Lo que Lewin insinuaba y que no pudo avanzar sobre el līmite al odio

Observatorio del NOVIO es el antecedente de todo el resurgir de la Ley Anti Odio.

Un día sí y un día no. Así se viven en el Gobierno las idas y vueltas alrededor de toda medida para llevar adelante. La idea de impulsar una ley contra el odio no es la excepción.

Aunque la portavoz presidencial Gabriela Cerruti negó que el Gobierno esté trabajando en una ley al respecto, Victoria Donda, del INADI, se mostró a favor del proyecto.

Es más: Alejandro Grimson, asesor de Alberto Fernández en los discursos presidenciales, dijo que “la Argentina tiene que avanzar en la limitación de los discursos del odio”.

Tal vez un precedente pueda ser el Observatorio del Novio, creado en su momento por la defensora del Público Miriam Lewin, que le costó una causa judicial aunque finalmente fue sobreseída.

Desde el observatorio, Lewin se encargó de criticar con insistencia, por ejemplo, el programa de Viviana Canosa en A24, especialmente cuando llevó a un invitado antivacunas en uno de los peores momentos de la pandemia.

Al final, el Nodio generó más polémica por su propia existencia y por el paralelismo con lo ocurrido en Venezuela que por las consecuencias concretas al interior de los medios. Tal vez eso termine pasando con el proyecto contra el odio si es que alguna vez se convierte en algo más que una idea.