Lombardi propuso cerrar la TV Pública: “Es un gasto inútil”

El ex secretario de Medios dijo que el canal oficial “no funciona para nada”.

En el marco de una entrevista televisiva, Hernán Lombardi propuso cerrar la Tv Pública, donde trabajan unas 2400 personas, sumando a los empleados de Radio Nacional. “Así como está no funciona para nada, es un gasto inútil”, dijo.

¿Dejaría en la calle 2400 personas?, le preguntó Eduardo Feinmann. Lombardi no lo dudó: “Si no tomamos conciencia que hay que transformar el Estado … Todos dicen en una mesa que hay que bajar el déficit, pero para eso hay que sacar el gasto inútil”.

Hernán Lombardi es uno de los dirigentes más leales a Mauricio Macri. En los últimos, a instancias del ex presidente, el ex secretario de Medios pasó a formar parte del equipo de campaña de Patricia Bullrich, la representante de los halcones que más perfilada aparece para ser candidata a presidenta.