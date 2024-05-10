Longobardi dijo que Milei miente con lo de la periodista de Univisión

Marcelo Longobardi salió a defender a la periodista de Univisión que insistió con el asunto de los perros de Milei y su verdadero número en la Residencia de Olivos. Del tema ya no quiere volver a hablar Milei porque le han recomendado que se somete a la burla, con respecto a hablar con perros muertos.

Milei le contestó muy seco a la periodista de la cadena norteamericana y después dejó entrever que la habían mandado sectores opositores con esa misión.

Longobardi defendió a la periodista, calificando de mentiroso al presidente. Las autoridades y la periodista de Univision desmienten que esto haya sucedido