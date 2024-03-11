Longobardi explosivo: “No estoy para ser chupamedias del Gobierno, para eso vayan a ver LN+”

El periodista hizo una explosiva editorial en Radio Riavdavia.

Marcelo Longobardi tuvo una mañana de furia y una explosiva editorial en su programa de Radio Rivadavia. Además de cuestionar los últimos tuits de Javier Milei por la saga de los sueldos, mandó mensajes hacia adentro y se quejó del “populismo periodístico”. “Es un don que no me fue dado”, agregó.

Luego criticó la “lógica binaria” dentro del periodismo y lanzó una frase picante: “No estoy para ser chupamendias ni ser exégeta del gobierno ni para intervenir en la vida política del gobierno, para eso pongan LN+ …”