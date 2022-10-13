Longobardi: “Fui espiado en el gobierno de Kirchner”

En su editorial por CNN Radio, Marcelo Longobardi pidió hoy una renovación de la política y dijo que hay que superar la pelea entre Macri y Cristina Kirchner. “Es obvio que son figuras muy contrapuestas, los países necesitan una renovación, esta macana se la mandaron Alfonsín y Menem … Hace falta una renovación, con figuras nuevas“, reclamó.

En esa misma editorial, Longobardi lamentó la grieta dentro del periodismo y recordó que durante el gobierno de Néstor Kirchner fue espiado por los servicios de inteligencia.