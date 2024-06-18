Longobardi le contestó a Milei: “Esto nos habla de su compulsión y confusión mental”

El periodista había sido mencionado por el Presidente en un tuit. Qué dijo

Otra vez un tuit de Javier Milei contra los periodistas. En este caso las víctimas fueron Lanata, Longobardi, Novaresio y Tenembaum.

Fue a raíz de una situación que vivió un periodista español, Vito Quiles, quien denunció una supuesta persecución por el Gobierno español, tras haber publicado que uno de los ministros de Sánchez habría utilizado un auto oficial para ir al recital de la cantante pop Taylor Swift. En este contexto, Milei se solidarizó con Quiles y posteó: “Si un funcionario de nuestro Gobierno quisiera meter preso a un periodista por dar una noticia, toda la progresía local, desde Tenembaum y Longobardi hasta Novaresio y Lanata, estaría llorando dictadura”. Y agregó: “Pero no. Como es un gobierno zurdo se hacen los distraídos”

Marcelo Longobardi decidió contestarle al presidente en su cuenta de Instagram.