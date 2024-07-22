Longobardi le contestó a Milei: “Yo pienso que es un autócrata”

El Presidente lo había tildado de “chanta” por un comentario sobre Biden y Trump.

Javier Milei otra vez criticó a un periodista que no comulga con sus ideas. Y nuevamente usó a un troll libertario para descargar su bronca. El Presidente tildó a Marcelo Longobardi de “chanta” y de “dinosaurio idiota” luego de repostear una entrevista que le hizo Jaime Bayly donde hablaban de Trump y de Biden. Esa entrevista fue hace tres semanas.

“Seguramente activará su jauría de troles….Si piensa esto de mi, yo pienso peor de él, yo pienso que es un autócrata, que tiene conexiones internacionales escrabrosas, que postula al juez Lijo que es un delincuente …”, le respondió Longobardi en su programa de radio.

La entrevista de Bayly a Longobardi 