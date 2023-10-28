Longobardi le exigió a Macri que se ponga los pantalones

El periodista está furioso con el ex presidente ya que no aceptó que le hiciera una entrevista. En Rivadavia editorializó señalando que el no es un “alcahuete” y le exigió a Macri que se haga cargo del próximo gobierno si llegara a ganar Milei. Acusó al libertario de ser un lunático y empleado de Eurnekián.