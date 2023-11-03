Longobardi reveló que Macri lo agrede por Whatsapp

Marcelo Longobardi supo tener muy buena relación con Mauricio Macri antes y después de ser presidente. Pero algo se rompió. En una charla radial con Hernán Lombardi, el periodista reveló que Macri lo “agrede por WhatsApp”. “Nunca lo vi así“, remató.

Es público que Longobardi es muy crítico de las posturas de Javier Milei, que recibió el apoyo de Macri luego de las elecciones generales.