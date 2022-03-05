Longobardi vuelve a la radio: con quién competirá

El periodista no lo confirmó pero estará en CNN radio.

“Próximamente vamos a anunciar nuestros planes para este año”, lanzó Marcelo Longobardi al final de un video publicado en Instagram con un análisis sobre la realidad local y mundial. La intriga duró pocas horas. Luego trascendió que el conductor será parte de la programación de CNN Radio Argentina, AM 950, desde el próximo mes de abril.

La noticia conmueve al mundo radial porque Longobardi se acaba de ir de Radio Mitre y no estaba entre sus planes volver a la radio, al menos no lo había dicho.

Todavía no está claro en qué horario estará al aire.  Si vuelve a su horario habitual, competirá con Eduardo Feinmann y Pablo Rossi, entre otros. En caso de que vaya a la segunda mañana, competirá con Jorge Lanata.

También podría ser columnista de la radio, pero en el video habló de un proyecto junto a  Willy Kohan y Juan Dillon. 

Actualmente la primera mañana de CNN Radio está a cargo de Pepe Gil Vidal. Y a la 10 comienza el programa de Maria Laura Santillan.