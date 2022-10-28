López Murphy se anota para jefe de Gobierno: sobran candidatos en la oposición

El ex ministro dijo que no lo descarta. Quiénes más aspiran a ese lugar.

Martín Lousteau, Fernán Quirós, Jorge Macri, Soledad Acuña, Roberto García Moritán, y ahora Ricardo López Murphy. Aunque no todos los confirmaron públicamente, todos esos nombres tiene aspiraciones a disputar una candidatura como jefe de Gobierno dentro de la oposición.

López Murphy lo admitió en una entrevista con Luis Novaresio. Casi sin querer, se anotó en la carrera. Y parece que las encuestas no le dan mal.

En Juntos por el Cambio hay mucho ruido luego de la foto de Jorge Macri con Patricia Bullrich. Es un secreto a voces que la movida cayó muy mal en el larretismo. Fiel a su estilo, Larreta no rompió las alianzas pero al día siguiente se mostró con Acuña en un acto. Algunos piden otro gesto de autoridad. “No alcanza con una foto”, dicen.

Quirós es uno de los que aspira a suceder a Larreta pero esperará lo más que pueda para tomar una decisión. Antes, retornará a los medios para volver a instalarse. 

En el medio, Lousteau instaló la posibilidad de que sea candidato a presidente por el radicalismo. Parece un globo de ensayo luego de los movimientos en la Ciudad.