Los 100 viajes al exterior de Insaurralde: Colombia es el destino más elegido

En el ranking después aparece Estados Unidos.

El listado de salidas al exterior de Martin Insaurralde arroja un dato llamativo. El destino más elegido por el intendente de Lomas (con licencia) es Colombia. Fue en tres aerolineas: Avianca, Aerolíneas Argentinas y en una época viajaba por Lan Chile, haciendo escala en ese país.

El segundo destino más elegido por Insaurralde fue Estados Unidos. Luego hay viajes a España, Francia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile y Brasil, entre otros destinos.

El listado muestra 200 movimientos (entradas y salidas) que corresponden a 100 viajes. El último movimiento fue el viaje a Marbella. Salió el 15 en un vuelo de Iberia y volvió el 21 a la mañana.

El vuelo del 15 lo trasladó a Madrid pero ¿cómo llegó hasta Marbella? Según pudo saber ExpedientePolitico, se sospecha que en Madrid ya lo esperaba un avión privado de lujo. En el mundo aeronáutico se habla de un Gufstream IV, un avión de lujo muy similar al que tiene Lionel Messi. El avión en cuestión, matricula T7SUE, estuvo en Madrid y luego en Ibiza. Dos días después, también pasó por Malaga.

Otra opción que se baraja es otro avión de lujo que viajó a España en esa misma fecha.

 

 