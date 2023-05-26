Los 20 mandamientos de la Academia de periodismo

Liderados por Joaquin Morales Solá, la Academia Nacional de Periodismo, lanzó un dispositivo de recomendaciones para ser un buen profesional en el periodismo. Ida nuevo bajo el sol en cuanto a principios como consultar fuentes serias, manejar responsablemente los Off de récord o que Lois mensajes periodísticos no deben contener odio. La pregunta

¿ Se cumple algo de todos esos en un complicadísmo contexto de la profesión ? A la vez , entre los mandamientos se menciona al pasar un nuevo elemento clave como son las nuevas tecnologías (redes mas ahora Inteligencia Artificial) . “La buenas practicas periodísticas se recomiendan no solo para las tareas que se realizan en medios tradicionales sino también en sus propias  redes sociales”.