Los abogados de Stiuso detrás de la absolución de dos empresarios que desviaron efedrina

Marcelo Lisanti y Marcial Crespi fueron absueltos por un TOF de San Martín porque el fiscal no acusó. También fue beneficiado Carlos Edelmiro González.

El Tribunal Oral en lo Criminal Federal 4 de San Martín absolvió a tres personas que funcionaron como intermediarios en la cadena de desvío de más de 15 mil kilos de efedrina hacia los cárteles mexicanos.

Se trata de Carlos Edelmiro González, Marcelo Lisanti y Marcial Crespi. El primero estaba acusado de la compraventa de 2626 kilos de efedrina y 706 kilos de pseudoefedrina entre 2006 y 2008, y los otros dos por la comercialización de 13.036 kilos de efedrina en el mismo período.

Según publicó el sitio Encripdata, el fiscal de juicio Carlos Cearras consideró que no estaba probado el aspecto subjetivo de la acción, o sea, que los acusados supieran que los precursores químicos que vendieron se usarían para la producción de drogas sintéticas. Por eso, solicitó la absolución de los tres acusados por el beneficio de la duda.

Carlos Edelmiro González había tenido relación con Máximo Zacarías, uno de los acusados en el juicio contra los ex funcionarios de la Sedronar. Zacarías fue acusado de gestionar un certificado de importación para González, un empresario farmacéutico procesado por haberle vendido efedrina a Mario Segovia, denominado el “Rey de la Efedrina”. El mayor de los Zacarías no trabajaba en la Sedronar, pero frecuentaba el edificio.

Además de la llamativa absolución, el dato es que dos de los empresarios favorecidos, Lisanti y Crespi, tuvieron la defensa de Santiago Blanco Bermúdez y Julián Subías, abogados de Jaime Stiuso.

Lisanti era el dueño de la droguería Famerica SA, y Crespi era el director de ventas.