Los archivos de Insaurralde pululan y desgastan la estrategia oficialista de olvidar el tema

Son decenas que remueven la bronca ciudadana y la herida entre ala militancia peronista. El domingo la candidata de Juntos lo tratará de aprovechar.

Los archivos sobre la vida de lujo de Insaurralde se mezclan con sus declaraciones de cuando se mostraba como un dirigente común aunque lo hacia hacia recién mudado con Jésica Cirio a Puerto Madero. El entonces poderoso intendente del conurbano sentía una impunidad total en sus diversos disfraces públicos para relacionarse con el votante.

Como otros que temen ahora exposición de sus actos, Insaurralde podía referirse a la inseguridad que sienten los argentinos viviendo en una fortaleza y lejos de su territorio administrativo.

Por ejemplo , se recuerda en las redes sus alucinantes declaraciones para la Revista Noticias , un aspiraciones como Gente para mostrarse con una mezcla de jet set de los peronistas ganadores.

Esta pareja que se mostraba afligida hizo decenas de viajes al exterior por año, muchos de ellos a Colombia donde afirmó en Telefe, la imputada de lavado, que tenia una tía que falleció . Quedó claro ala estrategia que Burlando le enseño a Jésica , “mi vida fue siempre igual nunca dejé de trabajar”. repitió en una muy cacheada entrevista.