Los candidatos de Javier Milei quedaron cuartos en Neuquén y Río Negro

Sumaron apenas 8 puntos y no pudieron arrastrar los números del economista.

La ola liberal no tuvo eco en las provincias de Neuquén y Río Negro. Los candidatos de Javier Milei quedaron muy lejos de los ganadores y no lograron arrastrar los números del economista, al menos los que marcan las encuestas, siempre sospechadas.

En Neuquén, el periodista Carlos Eguía sacó apenas 8 puntos y quedó cuarto. Algo más de 33 mil votos. En términos objetivos, sacó muchos menos votos que cuando se presentó como candidato de la Coalición Cívica.

Algo similar ocurrió con Ariel Rivero, intendente de Campo Grande y candidato a gobernador por Primero Río Negro. Sumó casi 32 mil votos, es decir, casi un 9% del total. Igualmente, le agradeció a sus seguidores.