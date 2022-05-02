Los candidatos del Instituto Patria para reemplazar a Martín Guzmán

Hay dos nombres que impulsa el kirchnerismo duro.

La avanzada del kirchnerismo duro para intentar desplazar al ministro de Economía no cesa. Los dichos de Máximo Kirchner del fin de semana, que lo cuestionó por no involucrarse “en las cuestiones de poder”, confirman que el Instituto Patria tiene un plan.

“¿Cómo que nuestro ministro de Economía Martín Guzmán dice que él hace su trabajo pero que no se mete en disputas de poder? ¿Y entonces qué vamos a hacer?”, cuestionó el diputado del Frente de Todos

En el programa de Maxi Montenegro revelaron que alrededor de Cristina Kirchner intentan imponer dos nombres: el secretario de Comercio Roberto Feletti y Augusto Costa, ministro de Axel Kicillof en la Provincia. 

Atrás quedarían otros referentes del mercado como Martín Redrado o Guillermo Nielsen, actual embajador en Arabia Saudita.