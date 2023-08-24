Los candidatos que eligieron a Larreta quedaron relegados en la foto de JxC

Bullrich reunió a todos los sectores en el hotel NH y les pidió cerrar filas para ganar en octubre.

Los seis precandidatos presidenciales que apoyaron en la interna a Horacio Rodriguez Larreta quedaron relegados tras el resultados de las PASO. La primera muestra se vio este jueves en el hotel NH, donde se hizo la foto de Patricia Bullrich con todos los dirigentes de Juntos por el Cambio, una suerte de puntapié para la nueva campaña.

Miguel Angel Pichetto y José Luis Espert aparecen al fondo de todo. Hay que hacer zoom para poder verlos. Morales está en la primera fila, solo por su rol de gobernador, pero relegado a un costado de la foto. Y María Eugenia Vidal aparece en la segunda fila, pero también corrida del centro de la imagen.

El otro que quedó muy atrás de los flashes es Diego Santilli. El hasta hace poco candidato a gobernador aparece al fondo de la muchedumbre.

Antes de la foto, Patricia Bullrich convocó a sus aliados a dejar atrás los rencores por la interna y a cerrar filas en todo el país para dar vuelta el resultado de las PASO, en las que el espacio fundado por Javier Milei se impuso como el más votado, un revés que no esperaban en Pro, la UCR y la Coalición Cívica.