Los clubes de fútbol repudiaron a Milie y se metieron en la campaña

Entre los grandes , Boca y River. También otros coincidieron en el peligro de volver a proponer un modelos de clubes SA.

Encabezados por Boca y River y en consonancia , la mayoría de los clubes de fútbol se metieron en la campaña contra Javier Milei. Repudiaron una declaración del candidato libertario de hace dos meses apropósito de reivindicar un modelo privatizado de los clubes . La misma iniciativa quiso llevar adelante , Mauricio Macri.

La movida tuvo olor a poca espontaneidad y habría venido de la mano de la excelente relación que cultivan Massa y Chiqui Tapia. Sin embargo, parte de una premisa cierta que es la postura de Javier Milei sobre muchos aspectos del rol del estado o asociaciones civiles.

Milei es un extraño futbolero. Fue arquero suplente de Chacarita. Se dice hincha de Boca pero prefiere que el xeneizes pierda cuando está dirigido por un adversario como Román Riquelme.

Hace dos meses , esto afirmaba Milei….

L polémica futbolera que se coló en la campaña tiene muchos matices. No solo es el ala macrista que quiere la privatización. También , el empresario Daniel Vila quiere el modelo de SA en el futbol.