Los copitos del odio consolidaron un rumbo sin retorno

La escalda en el atentado a Cristina lejos de hacer bajar un cambio , consolidó la acción de facciones atadas a un guión electoral.

Los copitos de azúcar rodean la escena previa y del momento que Fernando Sabag se abalanza a Cristina con una pistola Bersa para ejecutarla. Su novia aparece muy comprometida en videos rescatados finalmente del teléfono del atacante, Los dos extraños personajes no habrían actuado solos.

Con todas estas evidencias hay una sociedad incrédula que se vuelca a tejer las mas estrafalarias hipótesis donde la víctima aparece en torno a un macabro plan de auto atentado. El grave episodio institucional re confirmo creencias de odios .

El oficialismo protagonizó una misa en Luján donde escenificó la culpa en el otro. un sentimiento por si nada cristiano que invita a poner la otra mejilla. La presencia de Duhalde plantó un decorado con olor a naftalina. El ex presidente está desesperado por tener alguna puerta de regreso a la escena publica , proponiendo el tan mentado acuerdo de unidad nacional.

Mientras simulaban la paz, Mariano Recalde dosparaba calificativos en un acto en CABA contra dirigentes de Juntos.

El staff opositor dio un mínimo gesto de velar armas en las horas posteriores para luego volver con más énfasis en las diferencias con el kirchnerismo, Un loco o un par de locos no tiene por que variar agendas disimiles de planteos políticos para el electorado pero si por la magnitud del asunto, podrían haber suscitado un cambio metodológico de como presentar la competencia ante la sociedad.

Mauricio Macri recibió un. menaje de odio de un usuario de Twitter. Si bien no es análogo a lo vivido por Cristina , es otra muestra de ruptura mínimo de respeto en el debate. La ruptura entre dirigentes y ciudadanía da paso a un instancia mas grave de la crisis que es pasar de la indiferencia al odio.

Algunos dicen , dede el análisis de las relaciones humanas que lo primero es todavía peor , pero hay que atravesar el odio midiendo las consecuencias . ¿ Quién odia alguna vez amó?  Puede ser llevar al lugar de las ideas que las recatemos del ostracismo para llevarla a un lugar de racionalidad.

Horacio Caride

 