Los cronistas de la TV la ligaron en la marcha de la CGT

Hubo tensión en las calles y varios detenidos.

Hubo tensión en las calles por la marcha de la CGT a Tribunales y la terminaron ligando varios cronistas de TV. Uno de los afectados fue un movilero de LN+, que decidió enfrentar a su agresor y hasta le puso el micrófono. “Esto es consecuencia de la violencia que ustedes generaron. Milei, el Gobierno y el jefe de tu canal”, soltó el agresor.

Otro notero que recibió palazos fue el de Telefé, que estaba en vivo para el programa de Verónica Lozano. “Cuidado”, avisó Mauro Zeta desde el piso. “Eso es represión”, acotaba Kipolitakis.