Los desertores culturales de Malvinas

Cerca de un nuevo aniversario de la guerra cabe preguntarse : ¿Qué es Malvinas hoy para los argentinos?

Malvinas tiene otro aniversario, 41 años, es decir es más veterana la recordacion que la propia democracia .  De Malvinas se habla para los días previos y posteriores del 2 de abril, día de la toma pacifica  por parte del gobierno militar comandado por Galtieri , un desembarco al tiro final de la dictadura militar.

Ese tiro tuvo sabores agridulces . Fue sin duda una acción manipulatoria para perpetuarse en el poder , como así también una de las pocas veces que nos sentimos mancomunados bajo una causa nacional.  Si b buscan contradicciones profundas en algo , veamos los sentimientos sobre Malvinas.

Bajo el manto del Día del Veterano de Guerra y los Caídos de Malvinas,  se cumple con un rito de conmemoración , que en medio de una Semana Santa extra larga queda diluida la fecha como un recreo para los miles de compatriotas que se escapan por las rutas del ruido de la crisis.

Hay que escuchar siempre la reflexión de los chicos. Mi hijo me hizo una pregunta clave :¿ Por qué se recuerda a los héroes de Malvinas el día del inicio de la guerra y no en el final , el de la rendición del 10 J de 1982? 

En noviembre del 2000, bajo el  de Fernando de la Rúa, por ley del Congreso,  se instauró el 2 de abril como el día para recordarlos. La fecha se había disputado con la del 10 de junio. Quizás por exceso de tristeza y melancolía , o por la culpa social de cómo se le dio las espaldas a los que volvían sobrevivientes de 74 días de lucha desigual frente al poderío ingles, es que las cosas se fueron acomodando en quedarse con la foto de tiempos de excitantes nacionalismos.

Curiosidad:  la mayoría de las fechas patrióticas de nuestro calendario se afirman desde la necrofilia y no por los partos esperanzadores, Como sea un nuevo aniversario está frente a nuestro espejo social. ¿Qué es Malvinas para los que no vivieron la contemporaneidad de los dolorosos acontecimientos previos a la democracia?

Al igual que en 1982 , no sería lo mismo preguntarle a un joven de la metrópoli que a un fueguino, donde de generación en generación se fue transmitiendo una cultura Malvinera. La guerra a ellos no se las contaron por ATC.

Para los chicos caló como un dato curioso el entonar durante el ultimo mundial la canción pegadiza que hablaba de los “Pibes de Malvinas que jamás olvidaré” . La preguntas volvieron a los hogares ¿ estuvimos en guerra? ¿ las Malvinas son argentinas? ¿ Por qué?

Somos , inconscientemente , una suerte de desertores culturales de Malvinas. Nos engañamos desde al emocionalidad que estamos con esa causa heroica , pero ha pasado a ser algo ceremonioso como  plantearse un católico no prácticamente , la profundidades del nacimiento de Jesús.

Hace unos dias pasaron por televisión la película sobre la vida del brillante boxeador , Classius Clay , cuyo verdadero nombre de guerra fue Muhammad Alí. Lo más interesante del film es la revisión que hace de un luchador anti racial que decidió desertar en las convocatoria a la Guerra de Vietnam.

 

El luchador que se preguntaba ¿Por qué Dios es blanco? , desertó a ser combatiente en 1966, con declaraciones provocativas:  “Pueden preguntarme lo que quieran sobre la guerra de Vietnam y siempre me escucharán decir lo mismo: no tengo problemas con los vietcong. Ningún vietcong me ha llamado negro”. En el fondo , Alí fue un abanderado contra la opresión interna.

Malvinas nunca fue para nosotros la Vietnam de los norteamericanos . Su guerra partió de un invasión para evitar la propagación del comunismo , mantener una zona de influencia en plena guerra fría y por las materias primas. Salvo la primera opción , las otras dos : estrategia geopolítica y recursos naturales, están presentes en el conflicto de Atlantico Sur. Sin embargo,  para la mayoría de los argentinos se resume como un sentimiento.

Los sentimientos son difíciles de racionalizar , y cuando se intenta hacerlo se pierde el carácter mágico del mito o del deseo prohibido. Encerrar Malvinas en lo sentimental es quizás su principal debilidad de origen. Es como aquel muchachito enamorado que no se anima a confesar su sentimientos , por complejos o timidez.

Maradona pudo ser un desertor como Muhammad Alí, pero tenia 21 años en la guerra y estaba disputando un Mundial olvidaban, el de 1982 en España. Argentino hasta la médula, Diego hubiera enfrentado la contradicción de apoyar la causa nacional y convivir con los cómplices de la dictadura. Maradona reivindicó el mito sagrado con dos goles frente a los ingleses , uno tramposo , como el de creer que estábamos ganando, y otro eterno de arte , para soñar que pueden volver a ser nuestras.

Hubo dos procesos de desmalvinización , el que surgió como un reflejo de autodefensa de la dictadura saliente , por parte del gobierno de Raúl R. Alfonsín y el que está en plena gestación en el actual gobierno de Milei. La consigna de liberarse de las ataduras del estado , conlleva a un diplomacia superficial y twittera , que difícilmente reactive la postura firme en organismos internacionales.

Un botón de muestra fue el anuncio del presidente sobre mudar la embajada argentina de Tel Avid a Jerusalem , comprometiendo la visión de reclamo de nuestra soberanía por Malvinas. La interferencia sobre tomar parte a favor de Israel en el conflicto ancestral frente a palestinos, implicaría vulnerar el principio de integridad territorial y de desconocimiento del derecho a la autodeterminación de poblaciones implantadas a través de procesos de colonización.

También la canciller Mondino hizo confusas declaraciones sobre atender los deseos de los isleños de Malvinas.

El gobierno tiene en este asunto un conflicto interno . LA vicepresidente, Victoria Villarruel , esta en la corriente Malvinera, por sus raíces y la historia de su padre  Eduardo Villarruel, un teniente coronel de las FFAA, veterano de la Guerra de Malvinas, y también participé del llamado operativo independencia,  de lucha antisubversiva durante la dictadura. 

Un panorama para pensar en una cultura desertora sobre la causa Malvinas. Habrá actos oficiales para la foto. Mientras tato, cantemos Muchachos.

Horacio Caride 

 

 

