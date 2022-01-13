Los dichos de Brandoni, tras su internación, agitaron a los anti vacunas

El actor tuvo un susto grande de salud después de darse la tercera dosis. Reacción de la grieta.

Luis Brandoni se recupera de un gran susto de salud tras aplicarse la tercera dosis. Las versiones hablaron de un ACV. El propio actor desmintió la especie y señaló que se comenzó a sentir muy mal luego de vacunarse. Inclusive improvisó una teoría casera: “Mi cuerpo no tolera las vacunas”. Esta frase, más toda la noticia que se espectacularizó en la redes, motivaron dichos cargados de odio, especulaciones y la reactivación de las banderas de los anti vacunas.

Brandoni estuvo un día internado en un hospital privado de la ciudad de Mar del Plata, donde esta como actor principal de una obra de teatro. El  Acompañamiento debió suspender la función. El artista de 81 años aclaró que sufrió complicaciones tras recibir la tercera aplicación de la vacuna. Otro dato que agregó morbo fue que se dio la Pfizer.

De los dos lados de la grieta reaccionaron.

“Tuve una mala reacción con la vacuna. Me vi un poco desorientado y perdido” le contó a Juan Etchegoyen.

Algunos medios oficialistas encararon una línea dura hacia el actor recordando su militancia anti cuarentena. “Luis Brandoni: del flota flota anti cuarentena con Lombardi a caer con la vacuna de Pfizer”, tituló Minuto Uno.

 

En tanto, los dichos de Brandoni fueron “tres deliciosas empanadas” para sus estrafalarias teorías de que las vacunas no curan sino enferman.